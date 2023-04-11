Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, not the warm temperatures, may have our attention

BILLINGS — The warm temperatures are getting the headlines. It's likely the wind and the showers that follow that will get our attention on Tuesday.

Winds will begin to increase tonight in the mountain foothills west of Billings. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected by late Tuesday morning through the evening. The Paradise Valley north to Livingston could become very gusty and impact travel on area roads.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible across the eastern plains, including Billings. With low humidity and very warm temperatures, fire risk will be increased.

Overnight temperatures Monday into Tuesday morning will be well above seasonal averages in the 40s to low 50s. Records could be set for the warmest minimum temperatures for April 11 in several locations including Billings.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s to mid-80s, and again records could be threatened in Billings and Miles City in particular. Billings would have to reach 80 to tie the record.

Melting snow will increase flows on rivers and streams, and ice jams are possible. At this point, flooding looks to be very localized, but be aware of changing conditions.

Temperatures quickly shift to the 40s and 50s Wednesday and mainly the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Rain and snow move into the area, with some higher elevations picking up 6 to 12 inches with rain/snow mix expected for the lower elevations.

Showers and in temperatures begin to rebound for the weekend. The current trend will have his back into mainly the 50s to low 60s for the highs for Saturday and Sunday.