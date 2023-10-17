Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind highlights Tuesday's weather

BILLINGS — Two disturbances will cross the area Tuesday. The first will make it breezy in the morning, and the second will really kick up the wind.

Gusts to 60 mph are possible in Wheatland (Harlowton) and northern Sweet Grass (Big Timber) counties where a High Wind Warning will be in affect from late Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening. Widespread gusts of 25 to 50 mph are possible anywhere in the area.

There is also a 20% to 40% chance of showers mainly to areas east of Billings Tuesday afternoon. Any precipitation will be light, measuring generally less than 0.10 inch. the wind and the chance of showers will linger in southeast Montana well into Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, an upper ridge will move into the Northern Rockies and bring a return to dry weather. There will still be breezy conditions in places with gusts to 35 mph.

Low temperatures will generally be in the 40s to lower 50s tonight and Wednesday night and 30s and 40s Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday (coolest in the western foothills) then 50s to lower 70s Wednesday (coolest in southeast MT).

