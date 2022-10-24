Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind highlights the weather for now

BILLINGS — Temperatures hover around average for late October the rest of the week. Wind from Livingston to Billings will be strong to brisk through Tuesday.

Winds will be strongest around the Livingston and Nye areas through Tuesday morning, with gusts to about 55 mph. Gusts of 25 to 45 mph are expected from the mountains west of Billings, extending to a little east of Billings the rest of the day.

There is a slight chance for rain and/or snow showers over a widespread area Tuesday. The mountains may get 1 to 3 inches of new snow, but it will stay warm enough for rain showers in the lower elevations.

After another weak disturbance Wednesday, we are on track for a very gradual warm-up by the weekend. Highs move from the low 50s early this week to near 60 by the weekend.