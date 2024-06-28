Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind highlights Friday's weather

BILLINGS — As cooler air from yesterday's storm system swings down from the northwest, winds will be brisk. Much of the area has a good chance of seeing 40 mph wind gusts.

Higher and more frequent gusts are expected in the mountains and foothills west of Bilings at up to 50 mph. Expect cooler temperatures Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. A warming trend is in store this weekend, with high temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s by Sunday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases Sunday afternoon with a disturbance and associated cold front. This will bring a quick cool down Monday with shower and storms Monday.