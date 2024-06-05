Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind fades as temperatures stay warm for a week or more

BILLINGS — Winds will finally start to diminish across eastern Montana Wednesday evening. What lies ahead is mainly warm and dry conditions.

A high-pressure Ridge will continue to build across the Intermountain West. This will bring temperatures up into the 70s to 80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

At the same time, we'll be watching a moisture feed move into Wyoming and Idaho that could provide enough fuel for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. These storms don't look to be significant.

The best chance of getting any moisture across southern Montana and northern Wyoming happens late Sunday into Monday. There remains quite a bit of variation in the forecast outcomes, so check back for forecast updates.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the 50s for the lower elevations, with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the area well into next week. By the middle of next week, we could see some highs in the upper 80s to low 90s if the current pattern holds.