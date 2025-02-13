Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind enough to blow loose snow

BILLINGS — Windy conditions will create the risk of blowing and drifting snow, especially from Billings to the west. Expect more subzero wind chills early Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph around the Livingston area will also create gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph from Big Timber, Columbus, Nye and even the Billings area could see some strong winds through early Thursday. This could blow the snow on the ground around, creating drifting and poor visibility.

At the same time, temperatures into the single digits to teens below 0 will still bring widespread wind chill values early Thursday of -15° to -35°. The good news is temperatures will rebound to the teens to low 20s for Thursday afternoon.

Dry conditions continue Thursday through Friday, but by Friday afternoon and evening, a chance of snow showers moves across the area. We are only expecting light accumulations across the lower elevations Friday and Saturday with an inch or less into the eastern plains With two to four inches possible in the mountain foothills.

Most of the temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens with single digit overnight temperatures. Another round of snow will move in Saturday, Sunday, Monday and perhaps as late as Tuesday.

Current estimates on the second round of snow showers could be more significant, but there is still too much uncertainty in the forecast to give clear numbers.