Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind eases with fall temperatures until the weekend

Forecast Monday Evening Oct 27, 2025
BILLINGS — Scattered rain and snow showers decrease through this evening across Montana, with light snow accumulations expected in mountain areas. Breezy west to northwest winds with gusts of 20-45 mph that have been strongest over foothills west of Billings will decrease overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly dry conditions return with cool temperatures in the 40s to low 50s under northwest flow, but with sunshine and a lot less wind.

Mid-Week Pattern: Warming trend begins Wednesday with highs reaching the 50s as a ridge builds. A brief cold front Wednesday evening might bring a sprinkle or a shower

Weekend Setup: Seasonal temperatures in the 50s Friday with some 60s Saturday. Drier conditions Friday-Saturday, but a potential weather system Sunday could bring precipitation and windy conditions.

