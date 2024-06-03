Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind early this week before warm afternoons take over

BILLINGS — Strong westerly winds develop along and behind a Pacific cold front late Monday night. After a windy Tuesday, some of the warmest temperatures so far this season will follow.

A few isolated showers and storms are disappearing through Sunday evening. The remaining mostly cloudy sky will hold temperatures in the 50s early, ten warm to the 70's from Billings westward with low 80s to the east.

As a cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening a line of showers and thunderstorms producing gusty winds will move from west to east. Gusts near Big Timber to Harlowton, Wilsall and the surrounding wind prone area could see gusts of 60 mph or more from Monday evening through Tuesday.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible anywhere in the area Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s.

A warming trend follows with mainly dry conditions. Highs will edge to the upper 70s to mid-80s for the lower elevations for the rest of the week.