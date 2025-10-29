Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind continues to highlight the weather most days

BILLINGS — Periods of wind will highlight the weather off-and-on throughout the weekend, and likely well into next week. With generally dry conditions, temperatures will flex up and down with the wind.

Wednesday-Wednesday Night: A cold front is sweeping through Montana, bringing gusty winds of 30-45 mph across much of south-central Montana. Southeast Montana might see even stronger wind gusts after 9 p.m., but winds should calm down overnight.

Thursday: Southeast Montana will be particularly windy with gusts reaching 35-40 mph and some areas potentially seeing gusts up to 50 mph from late morning through afternoon. These northwest winds will also bring cooler air into the region. Highs will be mainly 40s and 50s.

Friday: Much cooler and dry conditions. Eastern Montana will struggle to get above 40°F, with some areas potentially staying in the 30s all day. Billings to the west should be closer to 50.

Friday Evening: For Trick-or-Treating, temperatures will range from the mid-30s in the far southeast to the 40s elsewhere, dropping into the 20s and 30s by 9 p.m.

Weekend: Windy conditions return, starting Saturday in the Livingston-Nye corridor, then spreading across the area Sunday. A cold front will move through Sunday, bringing widespread gusty winds (30 mph generally, 40-50 mph in western foothills) and a chance of light rain showers in lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains above 8,000-9,000 feet.