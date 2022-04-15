Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, cold, and maybe a little weekend snow

BILLINGS — A few Friday evening flurries will be followed by (very likely) record cold temperatures early Saturday. If Billings falls below 20 degrees, that will make four consecutive days of record cold starts. Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming should break the April 16 daily low records, and Livingston will at least come close.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 30s Saturday, but a cool southeast wind will make it feel colder.

Mountain snow is likely with scattered snow in the lower elevations by Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Snow will be heavier across northern Montana if you have Easter travel plans there.

Sunday will be breezy but warm enough to melt a little snow with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. By Tuesday, highs should start hitting the 50s more consistently.

