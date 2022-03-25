Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind bids farewell...for now

BILLINGS — Winds gusting from 35 to over 50 mph were common from Billings eastward Thursday afternoon. As winds subside Thursday evening across the eastern plains of Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas, they will be less of a concern in the coming days.

Temperatures slip to around seasonal averages Friday, starting in the 20s/low 30s and peaking mid-40s to around 60. Expect more clouds than sun.

Highs build well into the 60s to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday with mild overnight temperatures over the weekend.

Monday remains mild but cooler air and our best chance of showers arrives Monday evening through Tuesday.