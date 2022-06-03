Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind around thunderstorms highlights weekend weather

Afternoon and evening storms become more frequent
FORECAST FRIDAY JUNE 3, 2022
Posted at 4:22 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 06:22:47-04

BILLINGS — A few showers or a rumble thunder is possible through the day. But the best chance of rain is Friday afternoon and evening.

As a wave moves west to east, there is an elevated risk of storms with winds of 60 mph or more that could do damage. There is a slight risk of hail.

High temperatures will be mainly 70s Friday and Saturday with 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening rain showers or general thunderstorms.

After Friday the outlook for damaging storms is lower.

