Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind around thunderstorms highlights weekend weather

BILLINGS — A few showers or a rumble thunder is possible through the day. But the best chance of rain is Friday afternoon and evening.

As a wave moves west to east, there is an elevated risk of storms with winds of 60 mph or more that could do damage. There is a slight risk of hail.

High temperatures will be mainly 70s Friday and Saturday with 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of afternoon and early evening rain showers or general thunderstorms.

After Friday the outlook for damaging storms is lower.