Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and warm before a cold front arrives

items.[0].videoTitle
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING FEB 9, 2022
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 00:12:02-05

BILLINGS — Strong winds will highlight Thursday morning with highs boosted to the 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Winds close to the mountains could gust 60 mph or higher with winds strong even across the eastern plains.

A cold front moves through Thursday evening through Friday morning. A band of rain and snow showers is expected with the best chance of accumulating snow in the mountains.

Friday is cooler with highs in the 30s to low 40s...average for mid-February...the warming back to the 40s to mid-50s Saturday through Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader