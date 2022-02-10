Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and warm before a cold front arrives

BILLINGS — Strong winds will highlight Thursday morning with highs boosted to the 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Winds close to the mountains could gust 60 mph or higher with winds strong even across the eastern plains.

A cold front moves through Thursday evening through Friday morning. A band of rain and snow showers is expected with the best chance of accumulating snow in the mountains.

Friday is cooler with highs in the 30s to low 40s...average for mid-February...the warming back to the 40s to mid-50s Saturday through Monday.