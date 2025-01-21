Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and the temperatures both beginning to increase

BILLINGS — The cold air starts to move out of the region thanks to a push of strong winds Monday night. Conditions stay unsettled with a couple of chances for snow.

Winds will be very strong in the Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton areas through Wednesday. These areas could be topping 60 miles an hour with possible gusts of 75 miles an hour around Livingston on I-90.

Wind will become more widespread through the day on Tuesday into the eastern plains. More wind will blow across the entire area on Wednesday, although winds closer to the mountain foothills will begin to reduce.

At the same time, temperatures will begin to warm as early as overnight. Expect warmer readings early Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 20s to mid 30s and much of the region for Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday.

A disturbance will bring a chance of light snow showers, especially to southeastern Montana Wednesday. Combined with the gusty winds, this could cause some areas of blowing snow.

Another round of snow moves in late Thursday through Friday, bringing a higher chance for accumulations to areas west of Billings. While it's too early to get good forecast numbers, 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible in some places.

Most of the week will be in the 20s to 30s for the highs and teens and single digits for the overnight lows for eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.