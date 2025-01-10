Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and Snow

BILLINGS — Starting Friday morning, winds will pick up from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye with gusts between 55-70 mph and gusts between 50-60 mph in and around Harlowton through Saturday morning. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect.

Friday starts off dry ahead of a Pacific front that will kick off a stretch of unsettled weather this afternoon through the weekend with Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories in effect across the area. Models are indicating that some areas east of Yellowstone County will have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the snowfall. Areas in and around Lodge Grass could pick up 8-12" while Lame Deer could get 6-8". Other protected totals- Billings 2", Miles City 1-2", Baker 3-4", Ekalaka 4-6", Broadus 3-4", Hysham 3-4", Roundup 1-2". Harlowton 1-2" Livingston 1-2", Gardiner 2-3, and Red Lodge 1".

Some lingering snow is possible on Monday ahead of a dry period that could last through the rest of next week.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the mainly in the 30s on Friday and Saturday then 20s and 30s Sunday through early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s Friday night and Saturday night then teens and 20s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com