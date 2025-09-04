Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and smoke highlight Thursday's weather

BILLINGS — A cold front will sweep through the region Thursday, delivering stronger northwest to north winds and a notable surge of wildfire smoke from Canadian fires. While the front is not expected to bring widespread rain, it will chill temperatures and raise winds that could impact outdoor plans and travel.

Thursday will be the day of the strongest winds. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are likely, with the strongest bursts east of Billings. The front will also bring a pronounced push of wildfire smoke into eastern Montana, reducing visibility and challenging air quality late Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the wake of the front, temperatures are expected to fall noticeably. Highs on Thursday will top out in the 70s in most areas, with some 60s in the eastern plains. Overnight and Friday morning will be cool, with many locations dipping into the 40s and, in some eastern valleys, even cooler conditions.

While frost is possible in the eastern sheltered valleys Friday night through Saturday morning, forecasters say the odds are not high everywhere, and freezing conditions are not anticipated.

The pattern will gradually modify over the weekend. A broad ridge rebuilding to the west will bring a slow warming trend, with temperatures slipping back toward seasonal averages in the 80s by Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through most of the weekend, though there could be valley and mountain shower activity as moisture begins to return from the west. Next week, the weather pattern hints at a return of more unsettled conditions.

A west-coast trough is forecast to move inland, increasing the chance of daily showers and thunderstorms across portions of the region. While the threat of heavy rain or severe weather remains low at this time, forecasters note that daily rain chances, especially near the mountains and foothills, could surface through the early part of next week.

Air quality and smoke will remain a central concern for several days. The current push of smoke is expected to reduce visibility and air quality, particularly in eastern and central Montana. Sensitive groups, including those with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly, are advised to monitor air quality updates and limit outdoor activity when air quality is unhealthy.

The potential for frost in eastern sheltered valleys means keeping an eye on overnight temperatures and readying protective covers for tender plants if frost becomes more probable in a given location.