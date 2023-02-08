Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and showers Wednesday

BILLINGS — Winds spread from the mountains and foothills west of Billings to across the eastern plains. Showers follow a cold front.

Westerly winds with gusts of 60 mph or higher will impact the western foothills through Wednesday morning. The strongest gusts are expected to occur at Livingston Tuesday night.

Winds will spread across the rest to the region Wednesday, with highest gusts in the eastern plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusts of 35 to 5- mph can be expected.

Snow showers, blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected Wednesday evening over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Much of this area will receive 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, with less than an inch expected north of I-94. Expect 4 to 8 inches in the high elevations.

By early Thursday, expect travel delays and slick roads with reduced visibility at times due to strong winds creating blowing snow, and snow on the ground. Stretches of major routes like I-90 and I-94 will likely be affects. along with U-S 212.

Thursday will be quieter with sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s. warmer but breezier days follow Friday and Saturday.