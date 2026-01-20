Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and cold in the short term, wind and warming in the longer term

BILLINGS — After a day of scattered snow showers and howling winds, we are getting only a brief break before the next punch of wind and cold arrives.

Today's snow is starting to wind down, and those gusts that have been reaching 50 mph will begin to ease up Tuesday evening. Late tonight and into Wednesday morning, another fast-moving cold front will come charging through bringing even stronger winds.

Areas east of Billings should brace for gusts that could easily top 50 mph, with some locations along the Dakota border potentially seeing winds roar past 60 mph. If you still have snow on the ground from today's activity, those powerful winds could whip it around, creating localized blowing snow lowering visibility.

This is a speedy weather system, so Wednesday afternoon should bring relief as the winds quickly die down. Then comes the deep freeze.

Thursday through Saturday, a dome of cold air will settle over the region, bringing with it the possibility of light snow flurries, though significant accumulation isn't expected outside the mountains.

The real story will be the cold by the end of the work week. West of Billings, you could see temperatures drop to near zero, while folks from Miles City to the Dakota border should prepare for lows potentially plunging to 10 below or colder. Baker residents should be especially prepared, with a 60% chance of hitting 20 below Friday morning.

The weekend will mark the beginning of a warming trend that carries into early next week. Temperatures will start their climb back toward more reasonable levels, though those living in the western foothills should expect the return of gusty winds.

By Monday, most areas will return to highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Bonus Space Weather Note: The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Alert, which could mean another chance to see Northern Lights as skies clear.