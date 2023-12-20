Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will weekend changes affect Christmas travel?

BILLINGS — Dry and mild conditions will continue through the work week. But a change in the weather for the weekend will mean temperatures cooling back to normal and some areas will get light snow.

Despite winds backing off Tuesday afternoon and evening, a high-pressure ridge over the Rocky Mountain west keeps temperatures roughly 8 to 18 degrees above seasonal averages. Highs will reach the mid-40s to mid-50s through Friday and lows ease down to the 20s to mid-30s.

The pattern remains mainly dry as well, with only some light snow on the west-facing mountain slopes expected.

Things change Saturday and Sunday as a low brings a chance of light snow even to the lower elevations. Most locations have a 20 to 40 percent chance of an inch of snow, and a 15 to 35 percent chance of reaching 2 inches.

While this may have only modest impacts on travel, be aware conditions could change quickly and bridges and overpasses may become slick.

By later Sunday, the weather system has cleared out and left temperatures cooler. Expect 40s for most places Saturday and 30s for Sunday and for Christmas on Monday.