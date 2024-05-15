Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will Tuesday's rain and thunderstorms persist?

BILLINGS — Moisture during the month of May is always welcome, even if it occasionally comes in the form of a thunderstorm. So is their promise for the rest of the week?

Periods of rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through not only the work week but the weekend as well. The highest amounts generally for the mountains and foothills.

Snow showers are likely above 9000 feet and could fall Wednesday and Thursday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.

Tuesday's rainfall could develop into some areas of fog early Wednesday. By the afternoon, most of the highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Expect warmer readings on Thursday and Friday, with most of the readings in the 70s, and even a couple of low 80° readings are possible. There could be some windy periods both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures back off to mainly the 60s for the high starting Saturday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the moisture for the lower elevations will come in the form of quick hitting showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.