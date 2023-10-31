Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will the weather be scary for Halloween?

BILLINGS — Happy Halloween!

Daytime highs stay below average today, but a more zonal flow will take over, along with downslope flow, to warm temperatures up as the week progresses. It won't be as windy as yesterday, but it will still be breezy from time to time through tomorrow morning.

It will stay dry for at least a couple more days ahead of the next push of moisture coming out of the Pacific. Adding a chance for daily precipitation Thursday through the weekend. Lower elevations will get rain and the mountains will get snow. In fact, over a foot is possible in the Beartooths/Absarokas with up to 2' in the higher elevations. The Crazy Mountains could receive up to 9".

Hey kids, be sure to dress warmly tonight for trick-or-treating as temperatures will fall into the 30s for much of the area. Eastern Montana could feel temperatures in the 20s.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s (some 50s) today and tomorrow then 40s/50s Thursday through early next week.

Lows will be in the 10s/20s (some 30s) tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 30s on Thursday night, 20s/30s Friday night then mainly 30s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com