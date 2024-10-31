Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will the Halloween forecast be scary?

BILLINGS — It will be a dry start to Halloween as high pressure keeps moisture away on Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be some patchy fog in our eastern counties during the morning and could impact visibility during your commute.

A quick disturbance will begin to make its way through as early as the afternoon, bringing a slight chance of light snow across the Crazies, Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns along with the Beartooth, Red Lodge, and Cody foothills. Any moisture making its way down to the lower levels is expected to be rain or maybe a rain/snow mix.

Outside of those areas, dry weather is on tap for trick-or-treating. It will be quite chilly to cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Stay warm, kids!

Winds could gust to over 30 mph along the western and Cody foothills through Friday. This will definitely add to the chill in the air. Brrr!

Expecting dry conditions Friday through Sunday afternoon, with highs in the 40s and 50s, ahead of another cold front forecast to pass through by Sunday night. This will cool daytime temperatures down slightly and bring a chance of a mountain snow and lower elevation rain through early next week.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 nights.

Some models are indicating another cold front moving through Tuesday into Wednesday next week. This system aims to be wetter and cooler and could bring several inches of mountain snow. Billings may even see the first flurries of the season. There is still some uncertainty on this. We will keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com