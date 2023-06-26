Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will the break from the rain last?

BILLINGS — A Pacific trough starts to wield its influence on the region today and could stay put for the next couple of days bringing daily showers and thunderstorms to the area. With the ground already saturated in many areas, this could lead to more flooding should there periods of heavy rain.

Excessive rainfall will be possible over the next couple of days including in Billings which has received 6.36" of rainfall in June- 4.44" above average for the month. On that note, we've officially received 12.66" for the year which is over 88% of the yearly average. A soggy start to Summer for sure.

Severe storms are possible this afternoon into the evening (see graphic) with quarter-size hail and gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s through Thursday then 70s/80s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com