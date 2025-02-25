Q2 Billings Area Weather: Will March come in like a lion or lamb?

BILLINGS — Expect windy conditions, particularly along the foothills west of Billings through Tuesday including hazardous crosswinds on I-90 and US-191. Wind gusts across much of the area, including Billings, will reach the 30s and 40s mph on Tuesday.

Light to moderate snow showers are anticipated in the Beartooth/Absaroka and Crazy Mountains through Tuesday night. A few light showers will develop over the lower elevations through Tuesday morning as well.

Prolonged warm weather is likely to lead to significant snowmelt on frozen ground. Be aware of potential ponding of water, overland flooding, and possible ice jams on creeks and streams throughout the week.

Mild temperatures continue with highs mainly in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and reaching the 50s for much of the area Thursday through Sunday. We might turn cooler and wetter by Monday or Tuesday of next week with temperatures closer to seasonal averages.