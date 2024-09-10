Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wildfire smoke will continue to cause poor air quality Tuesday

BILLINGS — Like yesterday, the big weather story on Tuesday will be the continuation of wildfire smoke blanketing the area. This will lead to poor air quality and visibility issues. Those who are sensitive to smoke should stay indoors. It will be another dry day but with less gusty conditions, so this will ease heightened fire weather concerns. Daytime temperatures will be mainly in the 80s.

Warmer-than-average daytime temperatures remain on Wednesday with highs mainly in the 80s, but this is ahead of a cold front that will pass through the middle of the week, bringing cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday when daytime highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s before warming back into the 70s and 80s across the weekend.

This system will also bring a good chance of showers Wednesday through Friday and even the possibility of an inch of snow in the Beartooths (down to 9,000 to 9,500 ft) Thursday night into Friday. This could have an impact on Beartooth Pass.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com