Q2 Billings Area Weather: Widespread precipitation continues on Thursday

BILLINGS — As an upper-level low moves off to the east, wrap-around moisture will keep a chance of rain across the area on Thursday and Friday. Generally, less than a tenth of an inch is expected, but far eastern Montana could pick up another half inch or more. Northeast Montana into Williston, ND, could get over 2 inches.

Snow continues to fall across area mountains, mainly above 7,000 feet. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Thursday morning for the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies where an additional foot or so of snow could accumulate, especially on northwest-facing slopes. The Winter Weather Advisory for the Pryors and Bighorns remains in place through 6 AM Friday where an additional 2-5 inches could fall, with locally greater amounts possible across the highest peaks.

As the upper low exits the region, winds will increase out of the west-northwest with gusts generally between 20-30 mph on Thursday, but gusts between 40-50 mph will be possible in Carter and Fallon counties.

There will be a brief break from precipitation early Friday in western and central areas while lingering showers will be possible in eastern Montana where gusty northwest winds could still reach between 30-45 mph.

A shortwave disturbance brings a chance of more rain and isolated thunderstorms in our western counties by Friday afternoon that could spread into central Montana during the evening hours.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for much of the area on Saturday, but showers are possible over the southwest mountains during the afternoon and evening.

An upper trough and upper-level low are forecast to impact the region Sunday into Tuesday, but there is still uncertainty on how the system will evolve and what path it will take once it gets here. There is potential for on-and-off showers and thunderstorms in the lower elevations with snow in the higher elevations. Will have to see how the models handle this system over the next few days to get an estimation of how much accumulation (rain and snow) there could be, but a blend of models is hinting at over half an inch of rain Sunday through Monday, with several inches of snow possible in the mountains. If this is the case, we'll need to monitor rising creeks and streams that could lead to flooding.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday, 60s on Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday, 50s on Monday, then 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com