Q2 Billings Area Weather: White Christmas hopes hang on by a thread

BILLINGS — Our dry and unusually long period of mild temperatures will continue this week. But there are signals of a potential cool down for the Christmas holiday weekend.

Gusty southwest winds are expected to develop Monday evening, creating crosswinds along I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston that could affect travel. Those driving high profile vehicles or towing trailers should use extra caution or consider an alternate route until winds subside late Tuesday morning as gusts could exceed 50 mph.

Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s and lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s each day through at least Friday. Dry weather in the lower elevations continues with a chance of light snow for the mountains later in the week.

Keep in mind that an increase in clouds this time of the year can have a big influence on temperatures since the sun angle is low and the daylight hours are short.

While talking 7 days or more out is at best an "iffy" forecast, there are indications that Christmas will trend closer to seasonal temperatures with highs int he 30s. This could come with light snow showers.

So, the possibility of a little snow on the ground keeps hopes of a White Christmas flickering, but also could bring travel problems. Check back as we fine tune the details this week!

