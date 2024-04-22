Q2 Billings Area Weather: Whew! The wind finally takes a break

BILLINGS — The good news is the wind speeds go down throughout Monday evening. The better news is we have a chance of rain closer to the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 30s as winds subside through the evening. The strongest gusts have been across the eastern Plains, where northeastern Montana has seen winds of 50 to over 60 mph.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s to low 60s with sunshine and just a few clouds. Winds will be light and overall conditions will be pleasant.

Wednesday will be the warmest day in the short term, despite some increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Conditions stay generally dry.

Temperatures Thursday are still above the seasonal averages, reaching mainly the 60s in the lower elevations for the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop, especially from buildings to the West and South, by Thursday afternoon and evening.

A cooler and somewhat weather wetter pattern will develop through the weekend, with highs slipping to the 50s for most locations Friday and Saturday. The bulk of this system stays to our south, keeping some of the potential rain showers away from the eastern plains.