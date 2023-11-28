Q2 Billings Area Weather: Where'd the snow go? Lack of precipitation this week.

BILLINGS — Temperatures will fluctuate a bit and winds down the mountains that are common this time of the year are already blowing. But any sign of rain or snow cannot be found for now.

Winds in the Livingston and Big Timber areas along with the Beartooth foothills will see strong winds gusting to near 60 mph through at least midday Tuesday . A wind advisory has been issued for these areas as travel on I-90 may be impacted due to strong crosswinds.

Most temperatures early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be int he 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to low 50s both afternoons with sun and only a few clouds.

Temperatures slip to the 20 and 30 for highs Thursday, but rebound region wide back to the mid-30s and 40s for the weekend.