Q2 Billings Area Weather: Where the rain and snow is now and where it will be next

BILLINGS — Periods of snow and rain will continue through Monday. Check out the latest StormTracker Forecast.

Snow has been heavy around Billings but the Eastern Plains haven't picked up on the action yet. Billings could see a break in the rain and snow Saturday evening while the system shifts east and also starts to hit areas to the west of Billings as well.

More rain and snow will continue to fall through at least Monday morning. The biggest impacts are still forecast east of Billings in Big Horn, Treasure, southern Rosebud, and Powder River counties in Montana and Sheridan and Campbell counties Wyoming.

Travel is already being impacted.