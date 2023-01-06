Q2 Billings Area Weather: Where did Winter go?

BILLINGS — Not much to talk about on the weather front as we begin a period of mild and dry conditions.

We can expect a good bit of cloudiness today and maybe a quick flurry or rain shower as daytime temperatures begin to warm above the norm as we head into the weekend. Our fair share of sunshine awaits on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

A few weak disturbances could ripple through by the middle of next week bringing an increase in cloud cover and a slight chance of rain or snow.

Southwesterly flow will help keep those warmer than average temperatures in place over the next 7 days and possibly through the end of the month. Outlooks, however, show a cooler than average February. It will be interesting to see how things play out over the next few weeks.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s today and Saturday, mainly 40s Sunday through Tuesday then 30s/40s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s/30s Sunday night then mainly 20s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com