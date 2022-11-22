Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: When to watch for wind and showers if traveling

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING NOV 21, 2022
Scripps
FORECAST MONDAY EVENING NOV 21, 2022
FORECAST MONDAY EVENING NOV 21, 2022
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:26:57-05

BILLINGS — Overall, Thanksgiving and Friday's weather is warmer and quieter than we have seen recently. But the path getting there could be a little rugged at times.

The Livingston / Big Timber area wind will continue to gust 35 to 50 mph at times Tuesday and Wednesday. This could affect travel on I-90 for high-profile and towing vehicles.

A disturbance late Tuesday through Wednesday could bring a quick shot of precipitation. A few areas, especially on the north side of mountains, could pick up some modest accumulations of snow.

The greater concern is possible freezing rain east of Billings on Wednesday including I-90 south toward Hardin and east on I-94 from Custer to Miles City. Extremely slick conditions and poor visibility could develop very quickly.

Most area high temperatures will be in the mid-30s to 40s through Saturday. in fact, some low 50s are expected Friday.

But the trend is back to more colder-than-average days next week with scattered showers by Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App