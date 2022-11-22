Q2 Billings Area Weather: When to watch for wind and showers if traveling

BILLINGS — Overall, Thanksgiving and Friday's weather is warmer and quieter than we have seen recently. But the path getting there could be a little rugged at times.

The Livingston / Big Timber area wind will continue to gust 35 to 50 mph at times Tuesday and Wednesday. This could affect travel on I-90 for high-profile and towing vehicles.

A disturbance late Tuesday through Wednesday could bring a quick shot of precipitation. A few areas, especially on the north side of mountains, could pick up some modest accumulations of snow.

The greater concern is possible freezing rain east of Billings on Wednesday including I-90 south toward Hardin and east on I-94 from Custer to Miles City. Extremely slick conditions and poor visibility could develop very quickly.

Most area high temperatures will be in the mid-30s to 40s through Saturday. in fact, some low 50s are expected Friday.

But the trend is back to more colder-than-average days next week with scattered showers by Monday.