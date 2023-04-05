Q2 Billings Area Weather: What warms up must cool down

BILLINGS — Temperatures are on an upward climb until Monday. Then we reverse course and showers redevelop.

A weak disturbance Wednesday evening will create a few showers in the area, but accumulations will be light at best with this fast-moving wave. Showers will decrease overnight.

The more long-lasting effect will be winds increasing around Livingston/Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible aiding in a warm-up that kicks in Thursday afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be into the teens to mid 20s, but afternoon highs recover to the 40s to low 50s. Still slightly cooler than average, but definitely on an upward trend.

Most of the area will be about 10° warmer on Friday, with highs hitting the upper 50s to low 60s. The warmest temperatures will peak on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

There is a 20% to 30% chance that someone will record an 80 degree readings somewhere in Eastern Montana Monday afternoon. After a cold front passes through, the temperatures shift direction.

Expect a steady drop in temperatures towards the middle of next week with scattered area rain showers. Highs will drop from close to 70 Monday to about 50 Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s.