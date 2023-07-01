Q2 Billings Area Weather: What goes up comes down on the 4th of July

BILLINGS — Over the weekend, we get the warmest temperatures most of our area has seen in 2023. But the 4th of July could be one of the coolest on record.

Warm conditions build in Saturday and will continue for Sunday with highs in the 80s and 90s both days. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s can be expected through Sunday night.

A couple of weak waves keep isolated storms going in the afternoons and evenings, but gusty winds are the biggest threat.

A trough moves in Monday, increasing clouds, decreasing afternoon temperatures to the 70s and 80s, and bringing some potentially strong storms. By Tuesday for Independence Day, highs are track for only 60s to low 70s with scattered showers and wildfire smoke from Canada.

A gradual warm up looks to follow.