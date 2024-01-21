Q2 Billings Area Weather: We've Risen Back Above Average, And We'll Stay A While

BILLINGS — Thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the Intermountain West, Montana and Wyoming had warmer air move overhead, and that brought most of us the first above freezing and above average highs we've had for a couple weeks. The clouds we'll have overnight will also keep our lows warmer than average for January.

A small disturbance will ride up and over that ridge on Sunday, and it will bring a slight chance of light snow, rain and freezing rain to mainly northern Montana, so beware of slick roads and sidewalks on Sunday. Highs will still rise above average, and the further south you live, the more of a mix of sun and clouds you'll have to close out the weekend.

In general, the ridge will remain in control of our region's weather for the rest of this coming week and into the beginning of next weekend, too. There will be a few chances for light snow and rain, but most areas will receive little to no measurable precipitation for the next week, and it appears our lows and highs will stay 5-10 degrees above average.