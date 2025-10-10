Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wetter and cooler weather coming

BILLINGS — Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Most of the area will stay dry, but leftover moisture from what was once Hurricane Priscilla will bring a slight chance for light rain during the afternoon, mainly in southern MT and northern WY. Billings could even see a quick shower.

Saturday will remain warmer than average with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s ahead of a cooldown and wetter weather. An upper-level system will bring a good chance of rain by late Saturday afternoon (with a few weak thunderstorms possible) through Sunday night. Areas west of Rosebud County (including Billings) have a very good shot at least half an inch of rain, with Billings possibly topping one inch. Locations east of that line could receive over a quarter of an inch.

A blend of models shows the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains have a good chance of over 6 inches of snowfall above 8,000 feet from Saturday through Sunday night. Snow levels are expected to drop below 6,000 feet Sunday night in the northwestern foothills, so light snow is possible in Melville and Harlowton Sunday night into Monday morning. In the southern mountains, snow levels are also expected to fall to around 6,000 feet, so light snow is possible in the foothills there.

Expect strong winds Saturday night through Sunday with gusts of 25-40 mph possible, especially in southeastern MT and northern WY.

Monday and Tuesday look fairly dry, though another system may impact the area by the middle of next week. Uncertainty remains high for now, so stay tuned.

A cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 40s and mid-50s on Sunday, then into the mid-40s to low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs will slowly warm into the upper 40s to mid-50s on Tuesday, low to mid-50s on Wednesday, then mid-50s to low 60s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s Friday night, mid-30s to low 40s Saturday night, 20s and 30s Sunday and Monday nights, then mainly 30s Tuesday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com