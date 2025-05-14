Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wet weather through Thursday, the weekend into Monday

BILLINGS — A deep upper-level low with a healthy amount of moisture will bring a very good chance of lower elevation rain and mountain snow to a good portion of south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming through Thursday. Rain totals will range from 0.20 to around an inch, with the highest totals possible west of Billings, especially in the mountains and foothills. Areas east of Billings are forecast to get generally less than half an inch, but Baker and areas north could pick up an inch.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight Wednesday night for the Beartooths, Absarokas, and the Crazies, as another 1–2 feet of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. This will impact snow removal that is underway along the Beartooth Highway. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 AM Friday morning for the Pryors and Bighorns, with 4–8 inches possible, especially across the highest peaks. Winds will be gusty between 30-35 mph across all area mountains.

All this combined moisture will raise flooding concerns due to elevated water levels in rivers and streams along the foothills. Flood-prone areas should take proper precautions.

It will be breezy on Wednesday before turning stronger on Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

High pressure will bring mostly drier weather on Friday, but some lingering rain is possible. Saturday starts off dry before another disturbance brings a chance of more precipitation to our western counties by early afternoon, spreading into central Montana and northern Wyoming by early evening.

Models are showing some confidence in periods of lower elevation rain and weak thunderstorms along with mountain snow Sunday into Monday, but some uncertainty remains. As of now, half an inch of rain and several inches of snow above 7,000 feet are possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s (60s east) on Wednesday, 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday, 60s on Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday, 50s on Monday, then 50s and 60s on Tuesday. Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com