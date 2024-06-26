Q2 Billings Area Weather: We're heading into an unsettled weather pattern

BILLINGS — Wednesday starts off on a dry note before an area of low pressure pulls moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

General thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, but there is potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday across much of the area with the main threats being strong winds and large hail. Also can't rule out periods of isolated heavy rainfall.

A cold front dropping through on Thursday could bring light snow showers above 9,000 feet to our western mountains Thursday night.

Winds will increase across the region Thursday and Friday with the passing of the frontal boundary. Much of the area can expect gusts in excess of 40 mph over those two days.

Rain chances move out Friday and Saturday ahead of another trough that is forecast to bring more rain to the area Sunday evening into Monday. There is still some uncertainty on this. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s with some 90s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling down into the 60s and 70s on Friday. Temperatures will warm up again across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

