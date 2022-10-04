Q2 Billings Area Weather: We'll enjoy several days of wonderful weather

BILLINGS — We’re into a stretch of quiet weather as high pressure takes over locking in mainly sunny and dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Today and Wednesday aim to be the warmest days of the week before a cold front drops in Wednesday night bringing cooler daytime highs on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly warm as we head into the weekend.

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning in eastern Montana as the cold front passes through, but that should be it in terms of moisture for the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 70s on Wednesday, 50s/60s Thursday and Friday then mainly 60s across the weekend into early next week

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight and tomorrow night then 30s/40s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

