Q2 Billings Area Weather: Welcome back, Spring!

BILLINGS — We're in for a pretty quiet stretch of weather through early next week with mainly dry conditions, our fair share of sunshine, and warmer daytime highs and nighttime lows.

High pressure will keep the rain and snow away for much of the area with breezy conditions at times through Monday. We could see a change in the pattern starting Tuesday as a trough begins to move into the Pacific Northwest leading to a chance of rain showers and cooler temperatures.

With the warmer temperatures (some models suggest a slight chance of 80° on Monday in eastern MT), flooding issues will be a concern due to the possibility of rapid snow melt bringing an increase in runoff into streams and rivers, etc. Ice breaking up could also lead to ice jam flooding in prone areas. If you live along these areas, you'll need to monitor the situation and be prepared to take care of property, equipment, and livestock.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today, mainly 50s/60s tomorrow and Saturday, 60s/70s Sunday and Monday, 50s/60s on Tuesday then 40s/50s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight then 30s/40s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com