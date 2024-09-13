Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend weather = Get outdoors!

BILLINGS — A few lingering showers will be possible Friday in the wake of an upper low that has now moved north into Canada. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across the Absarokas/Beartooths through lunchtime. A few inches of snow could accumulate above 9,000 feet with up to 1" across the Beartooth Highway. The Beartooth Pass could ice up in spots.

We are also behind a cold front and can expect breezy winds chasing in behind with gusts up to 35 mph (stronger in the foothills) through Friday evening. The cooler air will keep daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure will move in, bringing dry and breezy conditions Friday afternoon through Monday as daytime temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s across the weekend and into early next week.

An area of low pressure with an associated cold front will begin to head toward the region on Sunday and a few showers will be possible in our western zones by Sunday evening. The system moves through the area late Monday night/Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday and the return of a cooler daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

Another cold front is forecast to sweep through on Thursday, keeping a chance of rain and cooler temperatures in the area through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com