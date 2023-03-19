Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend warm up fades quickly

BILLINGS — The spring equinox occurs Monday at 3:23 PM MDT. Just as the "official" start of spring shows up, we shift our attention back to wintry weather.

Clouds increase Sunday evening as a cold front drops down across the area. Patchy fog is possible in the Eastern plains of Montana closer to the Dakotas early Monday morning.

The next weather system moves into the region with snow in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains during the day Monday and spreading onto the plains Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be limited to a couple of inches in the mountains and some snow in the grassy areas in the mountain foothills.

For the lower elevations, expect a rain snow mix with perhaps an inch in accumulation in a few areas. Areas with wet roads could see freezing and slippery conditions Monday night.

Afternoon temperatures drop about 10° from Sunday to Monday afternoon, with highs mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. The coolest temperatures will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the teens and 20s and highs mainly in the 30s.

More scattered showers are expected by late in the week, but could be warm enough for rain in the lower elevations as the highs hit the 40s to even low 50s by Thursday and Friday.