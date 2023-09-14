Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend warm up doesn't last the week

BILLINGS — This weekend will hold the warmest temperatures we'll see for quite some time. But get ready for a big drop in the temperatures by the middle of this coming week.

As an area of high pressure builds in over the next several days, temperatures will continue to warm to above seasonal averages. Highs on Friday will be mainly in the 70s to low 80s, but reach the 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The warmest temperatures will likely be Sunday and Monday where areas east of Billings could be close to 90 degrees.

Winds could increase down the E mountain slopes Sunday afternoon. Combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity fire risk is a concern.

Cooler conditions move into the picture late Tuesday, and readings may only be in the 50s by Thursday with a chance of area showers and isolated thunderstorms.