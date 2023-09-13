Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend temperatures trending 10 degrees above average

This weekend, some areas could see the warmest temperatures until next spring. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread from the mountains eastward overnight. The best chance of rainfall is over the higher terrain and areas near the Montana / Wyoming border with a few showers early Tuesday. Some places will feel gusty northerly winds overnight behind this evening's cold front. Temperatures will be in the 40s to mid-50s early Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be cooler with a light wind. Highs will be mainly in the 70s, which is average for mid-September. High pressure will lead to a warming trend through the weekend with afternoon highs reaching into the 80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday. The next decent chance of precipitation comes around Tuesday of next week.