Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend relief from the cold.

BILLINGS — Temperatures edge back up toward seasonal averages. But at this time of the year, that usually means wind closer to the mountains…and that holds true this time as well.

strong westerly winds will develop in the mountain foothills Friday night through Saturday. Wind gusts around Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton will reach 45 to 60 mph.

These winds will create areas of blowing snow with the powder already on the ground. As temperatures begin to warm Saturday afternoon, the snow will become crusted over and reduce the blowing risk.

Saturday starts off chilly, with readings into the single digits below to the teens above zero through southern Montana northern Wyoming. By the afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. A low 40° reading is possible.

Sunday morning is not nearly as cold, with lows in the teens and 20s. By the afternoon, expect readings in the 30s to upper 40s despite increasing clouds.

A chance of showers moves through Sunday night with light snow possible for the mountains and a few areas could get a rain / snow mix for the lower elevations.

The week ahead is fairly quiet with highs a little cooler than average. Lows will range from the single digits to the low 20s and daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s.