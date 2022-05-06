Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weekend is unsettled

BILLINGS — In the big picture, an upper trough becomes stalled over the area creating wind, scattered rain and mountain snow with isolated thunderstorms through early next week. Temperatures will be average or just a little cooler.

Stronger winds near the mountain foothills are possible Friday evening, but winds becomes more widespread across the plains Saturday. A few isolated evening thunderstorms favor the high elevations on Friday evening, but again will scatter across the plains or Saturday and again Sunday.

Thunderstorms will be isolated and could create strong winds and pockets of brief heavier rain.

Best chance for rain is Sunday afternoon through Monday. The higher peaks could pick up 3-6 inches of snow.