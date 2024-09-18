Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wednesday will see heavy rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures

BILLINGS — The upper level low rich with moisture will continue to wind its way through the area on Wednesday with heavy rainfall expected, especially in Rosebud County and areas west where there is a good chance of up to 1" of accumulation. Some areas could experience excessive rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in areas prone to such.

This dynamic system could also bring over a foot of snowfall in areas above 10,000 feet over the Beartooths and Absarokas through Wednesday night. Gusts up to 50 mph also expected. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect. The Beartooth Highway remains closed at this time. Be sure to check MDOT and WYDOT for the latest updates.

On top of being wet, Wednesday will also be quite windy with gusts up to 60 mph possible for much of the area. A High Wind Warning is in effect. The winds will ease up but stay breezy heading into Thursday. Stronger winds could linger in eastern Montana through early Thursday afternoon.

A cold front associated with the low will cool daytime highs down into 50s and 60s for much of the area Wednesday then hover in the 60s and 70s for the rest of this week into next. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through Friday morning, 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday mornings then mainly 40s moving forward into next week.

The low exits to the northeast by Thursday, bringing mainly dry conditions back into the forecast. Several quick-moving disturbances will keep a chance of daily showers in the forecast Friday through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com