Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weather= WOW!

BILLINGS — A beautiful day is on tap with our fair share of sunshine and warmer daytime temperatures coming back into the forecast.

High pressure will dominate the area through early next week keeping dry conditions and sunny skies locked in for most of the area.

Enough moisture could slip in on Monday allowing a chance for scattered showers in the Beartooths/Absarokas. A slight chance of showers will then be possible in the lower elevations Tuesday and Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms could even pop up.

As it will be quite warm this weekend into next week (70s and even some 80s), flood prone areas will need to keep an eye on the melting snowpack that could lead to flooding.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s across the weekend into Monday, mainly 70s on Tuesday then 70s/80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight through Monday night then 40s/50s Tuesday night through Thursday night.

