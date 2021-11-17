Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weather takes a nap

BILLINGS — Damaging winds swept through the region yesterday and now push over to eastern Montana today where gusts over 40 mph will be possible around Miles City, Wibaux, Glendive and Ekalaka. The winds will weaken as the evening approaches.

It will be a cooler than average day, but downslope flow will warm temperatures up Thursday and Friday before cooling down again across the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine today. Clouds return tomorrow and will linger through Friday as a few disturbances jet through. There’ll be a chance of snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas Thursday evening and all day Friday. Looking at a slight chance of rain Friday night and Saturday in Billings.

As of now, Thanksgiving week should remain rather quiet, so not expecting any travel concerns in the area.

