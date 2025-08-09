Q2 Billings Area Weather: Weaker wind and warmer temperatures coming on Sunday

BILLINGS — A large area of low pressure continues to slowly spin over southern Canada, and that also kept the gusty wind and cooler than average weather going for Montana and Wyoming. The low is on its way out, however, and we'll have weakening wind late tonight through Sunday. It will still be breezy at times, but highs will also be warmer for most of us.

On the downside, that same area of low pressure will push more Canadian wildfire smoke southward over eastern Montana late tonight and Sunday. There will also be isolated showers in the northeast, so the smoke shouldn't be too bad for most of us. We'll have fewer clouds late Monday and Tuesday and the warming will continue into the lower 90s for many areas.

A ridge of high pressure currently over the Great Basin will move eastward toward the Rockies the first half of next week, which would normally bring much hotter weather to us. Just as the warming gets going Tuesday, another Pacific trough will approach, pushing another cold front our way, and that will keep our temperatures seasonable through late week.